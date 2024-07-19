Skip to Content
2 more wolf kills confirmed in Colorado

today at 5:10 AM
Published 5:13 AM

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirmed two more wolf attacks and kills of livestock in northwest Colorado this month.

The killings included the killing of a calf on July 7 and another calf on July 10. CPW officials completed a necropsy report that confirmed the incidents.

Both killings were in Routt County, which saw its first fatal wolf attack on June 15.

No information about the attacks has been released by CPW beyond their confirmation. All wolf attacks in the state are recorded in an online database.

There have been 12 confirmed wolf attacks across Grand, Jackson, and Routt counties since wolves were reintroduced in December of last year.

The two new killings come amid debate on grey wolf management in the state, with many ranchers raising concerns about the impact the reintroduction is having on livestock.

Sadie Buggle

