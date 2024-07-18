Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall

By Phil Tsekouras

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.

Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk, as well as Great Value brand almond milk, were recalled earlier this month.

“At this point in time, the Ministry of Health can confirm that 2 deaths in Ontario have been related to this outbreak,” a spokesperson told CP24 in an email. “The Ministry of Health is working closely with Local Public Health Agencies, Public Health Ontario, the CFIA, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada regarding the recall of these products.”

At least 12 lab-confirmed cases of listeriosis have been reported in connection with the recall, including 10 in Ontario and one each in Quebec and Nova Scotia. All of the affected products, of which there are 18, include the product code 7825 and best-before dates up to and including Oct. 4.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), products contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick and include symptoms like vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

“Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die,” PHAC said in the recall.

Of the reported listeriosis cases in Canada, 67 per cent were reported in women and the ages of those hospitalized are between 37 and 89. PHAC said the people who became sick developed symptoms between August 2023 and early July 2024.

Health officials warned that more infections may continue to be reported as the illness reporting period for this outbreak is between nine and 35 days.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the president of Danone Canada, Frédéric Guichard, said all 15 of the Silk products have been removed from shelves across the country.

“The news in this notice is devastating and our most sincere sympathies go out to the families and loved ones during this difficult time,” he said.

It’s unclear if the three Great Value products, which are produced by Walmart, are still on the shelves.

If you believe you have one of the affected products in your home, PHAC advises to throw the items out or return them to where they were purchased.

