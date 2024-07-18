Twisters: A Cinematic Tornado of Thrills!

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — When it comes to influential films in the world of climate research and weather reporting, few can hold a candle to “Twister,” Jan de Bont’s epic action movie that has spawned a sequel blowing through theaters this weekend.

Like the 1996 film, “Twisters” begins with trauma and tragedy: Five years after losing most of her college research team to a super-sized tornado, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) has left her native Oklahoma and is working as a meteorologist in New York City. The only other survivor of their group, Javi (Anthony Ramos), shows up with new technology that could allow them to study tornadoes in an unprecedented way, and potentially help people escape disaster.

When the original film was released in 1996, it captivated a young audience and inspired many future meteorologists. Dr. Elizabeth Smith, now a research meteorologist at NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory, recalls watching “Twister” as a child and becoming obsessed with it. The film’s depiction of storm-chasing and the dramatic scenes left a lasting impression on her, influencing her career path.

Many others, like Dr. Smith, were similarly impacted. Enrollment in meteorology programs saw a notable increase, a phenomenon some academic research articles refer to as the “Twister Effect.” Dr. Harold E. Brooks, an affiliate professor at the University of Oklahoma’s School of Meteorology, noted that applications doubled a few years after the film’s release.

The new film “Twisters,” directed by Lee Isaac Chung, is generating high expectations. It stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell as storm chasers who navigate high winds and personal turmoil. The hope is that this sequel will inspire a new generation of meteorologists and weather enthusiasts, much like its predecessor.

However, there’s also a concern about the potential dangers of storm chasing becoming a popular hobby. Brandon Miller, a CNN weather reporter, pointed out that the accessibility of radar data, high-resolution cameras, and social media has made storm chasing more appealing and accessible, which can be dangerous for untrained individuals.

Despite these concerns, many in the meteorology community hope “Twisters” will highlight the scientific importance of storm chasing and inspire interest in weather research. Dr. Smith believes the film can excite people of all ages about science and the natural world around them, potentially sparking curiosity and a love for learning.

