2 badly decomposed bodies found in 18-wheeler in NW Houston resembled ‘mummies,’ HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The remains of two people were found badly decomposed inside an 18-wheeler in northwest Houston overnight. Officials said they looked “almost like mummies.”

Firefighters had to use a ladder truck to get inside the 18-wheeler to get to the bodies, Houston police said.

Police believe the two people may have been living inside the truck, which was parked on Milwee Street near Bolin Road, not far from W. 34th Street and U.S. 290.

The big question is — how did these two people die?

Investigators didn’t immediately say if there were obvious signs of trauma. They did say the bodies are badly decomposed, so the medical examiner will have to further investigate.

Police were called to the scene around midnight. Lt. R. Willkens said it was kind of strange how they found out about the bodies. He said someone at a nearby convenience store overheard a couple of homeless people talking about two bodies in the back of a truck.

The person who overheard their conversation called 911, and when first responders arrived at the business, they found a fleet of Purple Heart donation trucks in the back.

“There’s a hole, you can see, up on the very top of the truck. It looks like there’s a hole cut out. And officers, HFD, got a ladder, got up there, and they found out when they looked in the hole, there appears to be two bodies for sure,” Willkens said.

Investigators don’t yet know how long the two people have been dead, but Willkens did note that the bodies looked “almost like mummies.”

Police said there were other clues that showed the people may have been homeless and living in the truck.

ABC13 spoke to an employee at the scene who said the trucks are filled with donated clothes that go to Value Village thrift stores. The employee said homeless people cutting holes into the trailers has been an ongoing issue.

“Man, it’s just mind-boggling,” Howard Penright said after he learned about the discovery at his donation center. “It’s going to be a tough day.”

Penright said the trailer where the bodies were found was filled to the top with clothing.

“When you jump in there, it’s just like quicksand. You’re going to sink down in there, and you probably couldn’t say nothing. That’s probably why we never heard nobody,” he said.

