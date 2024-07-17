Brookfield Zoo Chicago unveils $500M makeover

By Yolanda Perdomo

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Brookfield Zoo Chicago revealed its $500 million makeover plan and move will reshape more than 100 acres of the zoo, nearly half of the park.

The plans illustrate that visitors can observe species that live together in the wild instead of one group of animals at a time. The renovation also includes an amphitheater, which will take at least 15 years to complete, part of the zoo’s 30-year vision.

“Our Next Century Plan reflects our core commitment as a zoo to save species and ecosystems. We inspire conservation leadership. We touch lives. We save animals,” said Dr. Michael Adkesson, President and CEO. “The plan boldly envisions the redevelopment and expansion of the Zoo’s physical campus to bolster our excellence in animal care and wellness, but our impact will also extend beyond our gates to reach local communities and global partners to provide a connection for people to develop empathy for wildlife and nature that drives positive action.”

According to the zoo, four key areas will highlight the redesign efforts. Entry and ticketing “will ensure a seamless arrival, allowing guests to make immediate animal connections and personalize their visits according to their interests and needs.”

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will also include what’s being called new meditation and reflection gardens.

“Despite these challenges, we at Brookfield Zoo Chicago hope to have a profound impact on wildlife conservation. Accredited zoos have evolved from menageries for human recreation to powerful contributors in the global effort to conserve wildlife and nature. Our new framework ensures that our growth is deeply rooted in sustainability and global conservation efforts, setting new standards for wildlife care, education, and community engagement while reinforcing our mission to protect biodiversity for future generations,” Adkesson said.

