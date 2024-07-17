5 things to know for July 17: Trump, Supreme Court, Floods, Elon Musk, Copycat snacks

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — It’s World Emoji Day, an unofficial holiday acknowledging the thousands of symbols and smileys we use to spice up our text messages. CNN asked how you use emojis, and the responses showed a clear generational split. For instance, Gen Z is more likely to use a skull emoji 💀 to convey laughter, compared to millennials and Gen X who prefer using the 😂, also known as the “face with tears of joy.”

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Trump

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are concerned about the potential for violent “follow-on or retaliatory attacks” in response to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the agencies said in a joint intelligence bulletin. “Individuals in some online communities” have threatened or encouraged violence in the wake of Saturday’s shooting, according to the bulletin. Authorities are still searching for the shooter’s motive and have not identified any co-conspirators. Meanwhile, Trump has continued his campaign efforts amid the ongoing probe. He is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, while his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, is set to address the convention later today.

2. Supreme Court

President Joe Biden is seriously considering publicly endorsing major reforms at the Supreme Court, sources tell CNN. Biden may push for term limits for the nine justices — who currently serve lifetime appointments — as well as an ethics code for the court that would contain an enforcement mechanism. Additionally, Biden may push for an amendment that would reverse the historic ruling from the court earlier this month that gave presidents immunity for some actions they take while in office. News of Biden’s forthcoming announcement has been met with praise from progressive court reform groups. It may also help reinvigorate a fraying Democratic coalition as private efforts to nudge Biden out of the 2024 race continue.

3. Floods

After water overtopped a reservoir dam and forced residents of a small Illinois city to evacuate Tuesday amid fears the structure could rupture, local officials now say the situation is under control. Officials said excessive rain spilled over the top of the dam and flooded downstream, forcing the evacuation of residents in Nashville, Illinois. Extreme rainfall events like these are becoming more common and illustrate the effects of climate change. This week alone, millions of people have been displaced by floods, landslides and heavy rains across South Asia, which is home to about a quarter of the world’s population and among the most vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis.

4. Elon Musk

Elon Musk says he’s moving his companies out of California. The billionaire announced plans Tuesday to move SpaceX’s HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas, a company town being built in the southern part of the state. Musk also said his social media platform X will move from San Francisco to Austin, Texas. He explained that the SAFETY Act — a law California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed that would prohibit school districts from requiring teachers to inform parents if a child wants to be identified by a different gender — was “the final straw.” Musk called the law an “attack on families and companies,” adding to a list of controversial statements he has shared about gender identity.

5. Copycat snacks

The FDA and the FTC issued warnings to five companies this week as part of a joint effort to crack down on illegal sales of copycat snacks containing delta-8 THC. The packaging for the THC edibles looks strikingly similar to that of popular foods such as Froot Loops cereal and Chips Ahoy! Cookies, for example, but the edibles contain potentially dangerous amounts of a psychoactive cannabinoid. The FDA has said it is concerned that these products can be easily mistaken for traditional foods, leading to accidental ingestion or overconsumption. If the violations are not promptly addressed within 15 days, the FDA said it may take legal action.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

NASA transmits a Missy Elliott song to Venus

Aiming to serenade the aliens, NASA? It remains unclear why the space agency chose to transmit another song into space — just the second time after they sent a song by The Beatles in 2008.

Drake shows video of flooded mansion

The Canadian rapper shared a video of him wading through what appears to be his waterlogged Toronto mansion after the city was hit by a torrential rainstorm and flooding.

Changes are coming to the ACT college admissions exam

Several changes to the exam will take effect in 2025. Perhaps most notably, the test will be shortened and the science portion will be made optional.

Futuristic designs unveiled for ‘world’s greenest highway’

A Dubai-based company has released conceptual designs for a solar-powered “green” highway that it says could offer more sustainable mobility for the city in the future.

90 giant African snails ‘intercepted’ at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Authorities were shell-shocked when they discovered dozens of slimy gastropods in a passenger’s bag.

IN MEMORIAM

Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of the late NBA great Kobe Bryant and a former pro basketball player himself, died on Monday after recently suffering a stroke. He was 69. Drafted by the Golden State Warriors as the 14th overall pick in the 1975 NBA draft, he was with the Philadelphia 76ers for four seasons, the then-San Diego Clippers for three seasons, and the Houston Rockets for one season.

TODAY’S NUMBER

16

That’s how many counts Sen. Bob Menendez was found guilty on in his federal corruption trial Tuesday — including counts of bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent. The Democratic senator of New Jersey now faces decades in prison.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“After the Games we will have a swimming pool in the river.”

— Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, after she took a dip in the city’s River Seine today in a bid to demonstrate its cleanliness for the Olympics. Triathlon events are due to start at the city’s Alexandre III Bridge later this month, but official testing by the city has recently shown E.Coli bacteria levels have been above acceptable levels.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

The surprising ways microplastics enter our body

One study found it’s possible we could ingest upwards of a credit card’s worth of plastic in just a week. CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how all that plastic could be getting inside us and ways to reduce your exposure.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.