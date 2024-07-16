Seals bitten due to shark activity prompts swim advisory in Pacific Grove

By Felix Cortez

Click here for updates on this story

PACIFIC GROVE, California (KSBW) — Notice is being given to swimmers, kayakers and paddleboarders to “swim at your own risk” after five harbor seals were attacked by a shark or sharks in Pacific Grove.

“Any time we see that and we see multiple ones, we like to set out an advisory to the swimmers in the local areas just to protect them and let them know that we’ve seen this. Now, the shark may not even be in the waters here anymore,” said Kim Akeman, a shoreline docent at Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuaries.

Those monitoring the harbor seal population say five were attacked in the last month, four in the last two weeks alone. Monitors say they usually only see one attack a month, hence the reason for the shark advisory.

“That’s why we decided to send out a little alert to the community that just to be on the lookout and make sure that you’re aware when you’re out there swimming or even in a kayak, just know what’s around you,” said Akeman.

The shark is believed to be a Great White, according to Akeman. The advisory is limited to social media only; no beach warnings have gone up because police say no sharks have been spotted and there have been no human encounters, but the concern is still there.

“Absolutely. We don’t want to have the same the repetition that we had a few years back with an attack right here out in the bay, so hopefully, everyone will stay safe, and the sharks will go do their thing and we’ll do ours,” said Cheryl Davis of Pacific Grove.

Two years ago, swimmer Steve Bruemmer was nearly killed when he was attacked by a Great White about 100 yards from Lover’s Point. And just four months later, a surfer was knocked off his board after a Great White bumped it.

“Well, I think that that’s just kind of what we have to be aware of when we’re around the ocean … but I think people just have to be cautious, stay in groups, don’t do anything foolish and keep your eye on the water at all times,” said Davis.

According to the warning, people are being warned not to swim alone when possible, swim at a lifeguard-protected beach and obey all instructions from lifeguards.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.