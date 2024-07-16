Officers responding to potentially fatal crash on southbound I-25
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Officials are responding to a potentially fatal crash on southbound I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway.
Construction crews at the scene told KRDO13 the crash was between a vehicle and a pedestrian, and are reporting that the pedestrian is dead. An investigation is currently underway.
Expect road closures and delays in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.