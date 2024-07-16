By Francis Page, Jr.

July 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Gladiator II Trailer Breaks Records: Paramount’s Most Viewed Trailer Ever with Over 180-Million Views Francis Page Jr. | 7/15/2024, 4:59 p.m. In an unprecedented surge of excitement, the official trailer for Paramount’s Gladiator II has shattered records, becoming the studio’s most … In an unprecedented surge of excitement, the official trailer for Paramount’s Gladiator II has shattered records, becoming the studio’s most viewed trailer ever with over 180 million views in its first 48 hours. This milestone eclipses the previous record set by Top Gun: Maverick, which amassed 75 million views within the same timeframe.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2000 classic, directed by the legendary Ridley Scott, saw its trailer reaching 128 million views across social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and X within the first 24 hours. By the second day, the trailer’s views soared to an astounding 177 million.

Starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington, the trailer’s debut was accompanied by the tagline: “From director Ridley Scott, watch the new Official Trailer for #GladiatorII starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger – Only in theatres November 22.” This powerful ensemble cast is set to bring the epic saga back to life, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The trailer reached the number one trending spot on X and ranked second on Google’s U.S. Daily Search Trend list within 24 hours of its release. It continues to trend on YouTube, solidifying its status as a cultural phenomenon.

A Historic Box Office Battle Looms

Adding to the excitement, Universal has strategically moved its much-awaited film adaptation of the Broadway hit Wicked to the same release date as Gladiator II. This scheduling has set the stage for a potential “Wickdiator” box office clash, reminiscent of last year’s “Barbenheimer” weekend that saw Barbie and Oppenheimer both achieving massive success. Barbie debuted with $162 million, while Oppenheimer garnered $82.4 million.

Paul Mescal, who plays Lucius, humorously addressed the potential box office showdown, coining the term “Glicked” and expressing optimism for a repeat of the dual-movie success seen with Barbie and Oppenheimer.

An Epic Return to Rome Gladiator II picks up years after the heroic death of Maximus. Lucius (played by Mescal), having witnessed the tragic end of his uncle, finds himself thrust into the deadly Colosseum after his homeland is seized by the tyrannical Emperors. With vengeance and the fate of the Empire at stake, Lucius must draw on his past to reclaim Rome’s honor and restore its glory.

The film also features Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius, Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta, Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla, Connie Nielsen reprising her role as Lucilla, and Denzel Washington as Macrinus.

Houston Style Magazine readers, mark your calendars for November 22, 20204 and prepare for an epic return to the arena with Gladiator II — a cinematic event you won’t want to miss!

