‘Take it for granted’: Nonprofit helps visually impaired adults ride bikes without limitations

By Kalé Searcy

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Summer wouldn’t be complete without a bike ride or two, and that’s what dozens of riders did Saturday, strapping on their helmets and lacing up their shoes.

It’s all thanks to a local nonprofit helping visually impaired adults enjoy life without limitations.

It’s a feeling true bike enthusiasts live for: the wind as you ride, your legs pumping you forward and the sounds of the tires gliding across the pavement.

“You take it for granted that, you know, it’s a basic activity,” said Megan Mackie, community events coordinator with Outlook Enrichment.

But for those living with visual impairments, it’s a moment full of excitement with a bit of hesitation.

“It’s really fun. Initially, I was unsure because I can’t see,” said Steve Sabra, a rider in Outlook Enrichment’s bike club.

Sabra grew to love biking, thanks to volunteers known as captains, who are the eyes and hands that guide riders like Sabra along the route, giving him a sense of freedom.

“You feel like a bird flying and you enjoy it. Even though I can’t see every detail,” said Sabra.

The nonprofit Outlook Enrichment connects volunteers with visually impaired adults through their bike club.

“It’s kind of a chance for them to get to share their passion for riding with somebody else that enjoys it,” said Mackie.

Live volunteer Stephen Schnitker has been in the front seat for the last three years.

“Good thing for people who want to stay active and keep up their physical fitness,” said Schnitker.

From the bikes and helmets down to the water and snacks, Outlook Nebraska provides the resources to give everyone a chance to enjoy the little things.

“This is one of the original things we started off doing, and we’ve been bike riding, at least, I’d say seven years,” said Mackie.

Outlook Enrichment is looking for volunteers to help those who are visually impaired ride their bikes. If you are interested, head to outlooken.org.

