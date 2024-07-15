Soldier in France’s anti-terrorism force stabbed in Paris ahead of Olympics opening ceremony next week

By Saskya Vandoorne, CNN

Paris (CNN) — A French soldier deployed in the country’s anti-terrorism force was stabbed at a train station in central Paris on Monday evening, French government officials said, a little more than a week before the Paris 2024 Olympics’ opening ceremony is due to take place.

“A soldier with Operation Sentinelle was stabbed while on patrol at Gare de l’Est in Paris. He is not in serious condition. The perpetrator was arrested,” French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in a post on X.

Operation Sentinelle is an anti-terrorism military operation that was established in the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo terror attack in January 2015.

France has increased its security measures around Paris ahead of the Olympics, which includes bolstering the Operation Sentinelle forces.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier injured this evening at Gare de l’Est, who was deployed as part of Operation Sentinelle,” French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X.

“I would like to express my support and gratitude to our armed forces who, more than ever, are helping to ensure the safety of the French people,” Lecornu said.

