City turns traffic fines into school supplies for kids

By Olivia Acree

Click here for updates on this story

OLATHE, Kansas (KSHB) — Walking to your car to find a ticket on your windshield can seriously ruin your day. But now, the city of Olathe is offering a trade.

They’re letting people donate some school supplies instead of paying traffic and parking fines.

You can donate $15 worth of school supplies like backpacks, markers, binders, notebooks or dry erase markers. Bring your receipt when you make your donation, and the city will give you a $50 credit on traffic and parking fines.

Olathe Municipal Judge Katie McElhinney said they’re doing this because families are feeling the effects of inflation.

“In this day and age, everyone’s feeling the pinch of inflation, and everything just seems to cost more,” she said. “And we know that there’s kids out there in the Olathe School District who might be showing up without all needed supplies. So, for us to be able to fill that gap and provide that to those kids means the world.”

You can make donations from July 15-26.

McElhinney said you don’t need a ticket to make a donation. The court welcomes anyone to bring donations to help them meet their goal of $2,000 worth of supplies.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.