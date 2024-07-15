Big hole in the middle of a Mississippi street has become a frustrating obstacle

By Ross Adams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — People in a West Jackson neighborhood said they’ve been complaining for years about a big hole in the middle of a street. They said their calls to the city haven’t helped.

Rashad Caston said he has fond memories growing up in a thriving Jackson neighborhood off Capitol Street.

“We played basketball right there. We threw a football on the street. We rode bicycles on the street,” said Caston, who moved out years ago.

He wants to invest his time and money to revive the community, but there is a giant obstacle in his way.

“You can’t even get a car down the street because it has a hole in the middle of the street,” Caston said.

There is a 6-foot-deep crater on Denver Street near Caston’s childhood home. Caston said his calls to the city have fallen on deaf ears.

“As high as the taxes are in Mississippi, and we’ve got a city street that’s got a sinkhole that’s this big,” he said.

This week, Caston streamed live on Facebook to draw attention to the danger.

“If you drive in here, you’re probably going to get stuck in the hole,” Caston said. “You could possibly die. This is a health hazard. It’s a danger to everyone.”

Caston said he’s looking out for elderly residents who spent their lives here.

“They bought their house to stay in it for a lifetime — what’s wrong with cleaning the neighborhood?” Caston said.

Caston said he owns two car dealerships and is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

“Give me the manpower, we’ll spend our money. Or whoever you’re paying, give me their salary. I’ll donate it to getting this fixed, to getting these streets cleaned. Because I want them clean. I don’t care about nothing else but getting these neighborhoods cleaned up,” Caston said. “It all starts with one. Once you have the time, one person starting, and it’ll get done.”

The Mayor’s Office is looking into the issue.

