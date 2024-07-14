Houston Unites After Hurricane Beryl: Congressional Leaders Green and Garcia Emergency Aid Post-Beryl

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a significant move towards recovery, Congressman Al Green and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia have successfully secured a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration from President Biden, following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl on Houston and surrounding counties. The catastrophic storm, which struck earlier this month, left a trail of destruction, resulting in seven fatalities and leaving hundreds of thousands of Texans without power amid sweltering temperatures. On July 9, 2024, Congressman Al Green expressed his gratitude to President Biden through a heartfelt letter, acknowledging the prompt approval of the disaster declaration. The full letter is accessible to the public here. This declaration comes as a direct response to a joint letter sent by Congressman Green and Congresswoman Garcia on July 8, 2024, urgently requesting federal emergency funding to support the affected communities. The communique, detailing the extensive damage and the immediate need for resources, can be viewed here. “The approval of this federal emergency disaster declaration is a crucial step in aiding the recovery efforts for the Greater Houston area,” said Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia. “We are deeply thankful to President Biden for his swift action. This funding will provide essential resources to ensure the safety and well-being of our constituents, helping families, children, and seniors rebuild their lives in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.” Congressman Al Green echoed these sentiments, highlighting the profound impact of the storm on the community. “We have witnessed yet another natural disaster affecting our most vulnerable constituents. My heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones. While we cannot replace the lives lost, we can strive to improve the quality of life for those left behind. This emergency funding will be instrumental in facilitating the recovery and rebuilding efforts across Houston and its surrounding areas.” The collaborative efforts of Congressman Green and Congresswoman Garcia underscore their commitment to their constituents. Their swift action and dedicated advocacy have ensured that the necessary support will reach those most in need. The secured funds will be directed towards restoring power, providing essential supplies, and rebuilding infrastructure, ultimately aiding Houston’s resilient spirit in bouncing back from this calamity. As Houston begins to heal and rebuild, the unwavering support from local leaders and the federal government remains a beacon of hope. The community’s resilience, coupled with the dedicated efforts of its representatives, signifies a united front in the face of adversity.

