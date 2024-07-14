At least 4 people killed, 9 others wounded in shooting at Birmingham nightclub, police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — At least four people were killed and nine others were wounded in a shooting at a Birmingham, Alabama, nightclub late Saturday night, police said.

Investigators believe at least one person fired shots from the street into the nightclub on 27th Street North, where responding officers found multiple gunshot victims around 11 p.m. local time, Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald said in a video statement.

Two women inside the nightclub and a man who was found on a sidewalk near the venue were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another man died at a hospital, according to Fitzgerald.

Multiple gunshot victims later arrived at a hospital, and there were are at least nine people still receiving treatment early Sunday, police said.

Police did not identify any suspects in the shooting and no arrests have been announced as of Sunday morning. It remains unclear what prompted the gunfire.

“Detectives are working to determine what led to shots being fired and the victims being shot,” Fitzgerald said. “Our federal partners have deployed to the scene and are assisting Birmingham police officers in this investigation.”

There have been at least 293 mass shooting in the United States so far in 2024, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. Like CNN, the archive defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

