Richard Simmons, fitness personality and TV host, dead at 76, per multiple reports

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Richard Simmons, the perennial 1980s workout personality who was defined by his uplifting spirit, has died, according to multiple reports.

The news was confirmed by ABC, who cited his representative. CNN has reached out to his representatives, as well the Los Angeles Police Department.

Simmons was most known for his aerobic exercise videos, including 1988’s “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” and its subsequent installments in 1990 and 1991.

Simmons just celebrated his 76th birthday earlier this week.

“Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!,” Simmons wrote in a post shared on X on Friday. “I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

