Gunman was a few hundred feet away from Trump, CNN analysis shows

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump was about 400 to 500 feet (120 to 150 meters) from the suspected gunman at the time of the shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to CNN’s analysis of their geolocated positions.

Trump had been holding the event at the Butler Farm Show Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

The gunman fired multiple shots from an “elevated position” outside the rally, according to the Secret Service. Law enforcement sources told CNN the shooter was on a building rooftop just outside the rally venue.

Trump was injured in the shooting, which the FBI says was an assassination attempt. A gunman and at least one audience member are dead, the Secret Service said.

The gunman was killed by Secret Service personnel, according to the agency.

In a news conference, Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office, said it was “surprising” the gunman was able to fire multiple shots during the rally for Trump.

“We’re still working through the security apparatus that the Secret Service had in place, what potentially happened,” he said.

“There’s going to be a long investigation into exactly what took place and how the individual was able to get access to the location, what type of weapon he had. All that is really days, weeks, and months of investigation.”

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police added that the investigation would allow authorities to “take a look at where any failures occurred and what can be done better in the future.”

“In their defense,” Bivens added, “it is incredibly difficult to have a venue open to the public and secure that against any possible threat against a very determined attacker.”

Footage of the shooting showed Secret Service agents rushing to protect Trump with their bodies and moving him to the motorcade once it was confirmed the shooter had been neutralized.

Photos taken by CNN Security showed what appeared to be the Secret Service counter snipers on rooftops at the rally.

Nico Mitchell was attending and captured video of the Secret Service snipers on a roof behind the former president as he was speaking.

As shots ring out, the crowd can be heard screaming and ducking to safety. Many can be heard uttering confusion as to what was taking place.

On the phone with CNN, Mitchell said he was still shaken up. “I can’t even begin to describe what happened,” he said.

