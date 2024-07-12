Serena Williams aims dig at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at ESPY Awards

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Tennis legend Serena Williams took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker while hosting the ESPY Awards on Thursday, referencing controversial comments made by the kicker earlier this year.

Presenting the event with her sister and fellow tennis icon Venus Williams and Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson, the 23-time grand slam champion delivered a dig at Butker during a segment about women’s sports.

“So go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports because they are sports,” Venus said to wrap up the segment.

“Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” Serena quipped.

“At all, like ever,” Brunson added.

The comment was met by applause and laughter from the ESPYs audience. Butker was in attendance at the event.

Williams has been a staunch advocate of women’s sports and told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies earlier this year that “women’s sport is having a moment that it always should’ve had.” She also exclusively revealed her interest in owning a WNBA team in the interview.

Williams’ remark at the ESPYs was made in response to a speech that Butker made in May to 485 graduates at Benedictine College, a small Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas. He decried Pride Month as a “deadly sin” and suggested that women find more fulfillment through getting married and having children than by pursuing careers.

“I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” he said in the speech to the group of male and female graduates.

“How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Butker described the role of a woman as a “homemaker” as “one of the most important titles of all” and also referenced pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is dating Butker’s teammate Travis Kelce.

Butker faced significant backlash for his comments from fans and from the likes of LGBT advocacy organization GLAAD, which called the speech “a clear miss” and “woefully out of step with Americans about Pride, LGBTQ people and women.” The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica monastery, a founding institution and sponsor of Benedictine College, criticized him for “fostering division.”

The NFL also distanced itself from Butker’s words, while Kelce and Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes explained that they didn’t agree with Butker’s speech but valued him as a teammate.

Butker later reaffirmed his commitment to his comments: “If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s AJ Willingham contributed to this report.