Reported stabbing under investigation in south Colorado Springs

Published 4:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A large police presence was reported at East Cheyenne and South El Paso Ave. in Colorado Springs around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

There are several apartment complexes in the area and police tape is blocking off a stretch of road near the intersection of the Tamarac Appartments.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they responded to the scene on a stabbing call.

No further information is available at this time.

