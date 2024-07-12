Reported stabbing under investigation in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A large police presence was reported at East Cheyenne and South El Paso Ave. in Colorado Springs around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
There are several apartment complexes in the area and police tape is blocking off a stretch of road near the intersection of the Tamarac Appartments.
The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they responded to the scene on a stabbing call.
No further information is available at this time.