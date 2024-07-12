Manhunt launched after human remains found in second British city

By Maija-Liisa Ehlinge and Chris Lau, CNN

(CNN) — British police have found human remains in a west London apartment which they believe are connected to body parts found earlier this week in another city, officers said Friday.

Authorities are now on the hunt for a Colombian man thought to be linked to the case.

Investigations have been underway since two suitcases were found on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of the capital, on Wednesday. They contained the remains of two men, police previously said.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that officers believed the newly discovered body parts “are connected to the human remains found in Bristol.”

It added that a 36-year-old man arrested in London over the grisly find has been released without charge.

They are now on the hunt for another man believed to be linked to the case. Officers said their priority is to find Yostin Andres Mosquera, a 24-year-old Colombian national, naming him for the first time.

They released a photo of Mosquera clad in a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket, black trainers with thick white soles, with a black backpack.

Officers also believe they know the identity of the two male victims, but “formal identification is yet to take place,” they said. Police are trying to locate and inform their next of kin.

“Both victims are thought to have been known to Mosquera and the Met is appealing for information on his whereabouts,” the statement added.

“This is a fast-moving enquiry with detectives in London and Bristol actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said.

The investigation began when Avon and Somerset Police received a call late on Wednesday about a man with a suitcase “acting suspiciously” on the bridge in Bristol. The suitcases were later found in the area, the force said on Thursday.

Authorities later said a “man wanted in connection with the incident had traveled to Bristol from London earlier the same day.” Police previously did not identify the individual, despite a large-scale search involving a police helicopter and coastguard.

They arrested the unnamed 36-year-old early Friday but said the person was not the same individual as the one police were initially looking for.

Vicks Hayward-Melen, acting Bristol commander of Avon and Somerset Police, told the BBC’s Today program Friday that officers and initial attendants at the scene are being supported after the “really horrendous discovery.”

The police have said that it is “not aware of any current risk to the wider public,” adding that high-visibility patrols are being carried out in the area.

It is the second grisly case to have shocked Britain this week, after Tuesday’s triple killing of the wife and two daughters of a BBC sport commentator.

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of horse racing commentator John Hunt, and their daughters, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were named as the victims of the attack.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was found by officers in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday following an extensive manhunt, and arrested on Thursday in connection with the killing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.