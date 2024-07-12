Health officials identify possible cases of avian flu in Colorado poultry workers

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has identified three presumptive positive cases of avian influenza in workers responding to the avian flu outbreak at a commercial egg layer operation in the state.

The CDPHE’s State Public Health Laboratory sent the specimens generating the preliminary results to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing. The agency said the workers were culling poultry at a farm in northeast Colorado and exhibited mild symptoms, including conjunctivitis (pink eye) and common respiratory infection symptoms. None of the individuals were hospitalized.

According to the CDPHE, state epidemiologists suspect the poultry workers’ cases are a result of working directly with infected poultry.

If you work with dairy cows or poultry that may have avian flu and you start to feel sick, seek medical care or call CDPHE at 303-692-2700 (after normal business hours: 303-370-9395). The Department can help you get a flu test and medicine if needed. More information about avian flu in humans is available at cdphe.colorado.gov/animal-related-diseases/hpai-h5n1.