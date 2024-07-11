UK police launch manhunt after human remains found in suitcases

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — British police have launched a manhunt after two suitcases containing human remains were discovered on England’s Clifton Suspension Bridge, Avon and Somerset Police said Thursday.

The police force received a call at 11.57 p.m. local time on Wednesday about a man with a suitcase “acting suspiciously” on the bridge in the southwestern city of Bristol.

By the time officers appeared, police said the man had disappeared but two suitcases containing human remains were found.

Police have not yet identified either the man or the deceased, though initial inquiries have found that the man took a taxi to the bridge.

“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin,” the police said.

