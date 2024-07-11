Pueblo PD looking for missing 63-year-old man

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help locating 63-year-old Roger Caffey.

The PPD said Caffey is missing and possibly endangered.

According to police, Caffey is 5'7" tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The PPD also asks that anyone who had any type of interaction with Caffey in the parking lot of Shanty Liquor, 2212 E 4th St., contact them at (719) 553-2502.

If you see Caffey, contact Pueblo PD.