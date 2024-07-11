Hotel operator fires ‘hotel associates’ involved in the death of Black man pinned to the ground

By Alisha Ebrahimji and Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Hotel employees have been fired following the death last month of a Black man after he was pinned down by hotel security guards outside a Hyatt Regency in Milwaukee in an incident partially captured by witness video.

﻿“The conduct we saw from several associates on June 30 violated our policies and procedures, and does not reflect our values as an organization or the behaviors we expect from our associates,” Aimbridge Hospitality, which operates the downtown hotel, said Thursday in a statement about the death of Dvontaye Mitchell.

“Following review of their actions, their employment has been terminated,” the statement added. “We will continue our independent investigation and do everything we can to support law enforcement with their investigation into this tragic incident.”

It’s unclear how many “hotel associates” were fired and if they include the security guards involved in the Mitchell incident. Those security guards initially were suspended as Aimbridge Hospitality completed its investigation, a Hyatt spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

Mitchell, 43, was at the Hyatt Regency on June 30, when police allege he “caused a disturbance,” prompting security guards to escort him out of the hotel, according to a statement from civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Mitchell family. Security guards and others then pinned Mitchell to the ground, part of a video posted on social media shows. Mitchell grunts and pleads with the guards, repeatedly saying “please” and “I’m sorry,” it shows.

One guard, who appears to be White, can be heard saying, “Stay down,” and “Stop fighting,” as the others, who appear to be people of color, hold Mitchell down, the video shows. The same guard calls out to witnesses, “This is what happens when you go into the ladies room.”

When police arrived, Mitchell was unresponsive and pronounced dead despite lifesaving measures, Milwaukee Police told CNN on Tuesday without mentioning Mitchell by name. It’s unclear what led up to Mitchell’s encounter with the security guards, how long it took officers to arrive on the scene, and what Mitchell was doing at the hotel.

The encounter comes as the use of force – particularly against people of color – by police and others in authority roles remains under scrutiny nearly four years after protests flared nationwide following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Mitchell’s funeral is set for midday Thursday, with the Rev. Al Sharpton set to deliver the eulogy, according to Crump.

A homicide investigation is underway

Hyatt has joined Mitchell’s family “in their calls for transparency, accountability and justice for this senseless tragedy,” the hotel chain said Wednesday, adding criminal charges should be filed against the Aimbridge Hospitality employees involved.

The local prosecutor is investigating Mitchell’s death as a homicide, he said Wednesday, but Milwaukee Police are not considering the incident as a criminal investigation because there isn’t any evidence of “blunt force,” Crump has said.

Crump’s office obtained an affidavit from an unidentified hotel employee who claimed he reluctantly helped hold down Mitchell after being ordered to do so by a security guard, the attorney said. Crump said he would turn the document over to prosecutors but did not release it publicly.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.