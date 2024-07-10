Paul Mescal battles Pedro Pascal and a rhino in first ‘Gladiator II’ trailer

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Prepare for an epic battle. The first trailer for “Gladiator II” has arrived.

The sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 blockbuster stars Paul Mescal, who takes over for Russell Crowe.

Mescal plays Lucius, son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen and the late Lucius Verus. He is also the nephew of Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix in the original film.

A grown Lucius is living in the northern African region of Numidia, where he was sent as a child by his mother. He returns to Rome as a gladiator and reunites with his mother.

The movie is also headlined by Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius, a Roman general and Denzel Washington as Macrinus, a cruel, wealthy man who keeps gladiators for sport.

The trailer features a rhinoceros Lucius must defeat.

Harry Gregson-Williams composed the soundtrack for the new movie.

Filming began last June but but was forced to pause and resume in December due to the entertainment industry strikes last summer.

The movie has a global release date set for Nov. 22.

