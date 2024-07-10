Eric Roberts says he’s ‘not supposed’ to talk about his famous daughter and sister

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Eric Roberts has gone public with some family matters.

During a conversation on the “Still Here in Hollywood Podcast with Steve Kmetko,” Roberts was asked about his famous sister Julia Roberts.

“You’ll have to ask her,” he said. “I love my sister, but I can’t talk about her. She doesn’t wanna talk about it.”

Same goes with his also famous daughter, actress Emma Roberts.

“My daughter told me also not not to talk about her, but I stumble and do,” her dad said. “I’m not supposed to talk about either of them. But I do.”

But a proud father can only stifle himself so much, and Roberts did end up praising his kid.

“I am in love with my daughter’s work these days like I can’t, I can’t believe how great she’s become,” he said. “I’m so proud of her I can’t see straight.”

Eric Roberts has appeared in hundreds of films, including “The Pope of Greenwich Village,” “The Expendables” and “Star 80.”

His sister, of course, has famously starred in multiple beloved films like “Mystic Pizza,” “Erin Brockovich” “Pretty Woman,” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”

Emma Roberts has made a name for herself in multiple projects, including “Nancy Drew,” “Space Cadet” and “Madam Webb.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts for comment.

