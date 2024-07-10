Ellen DeGeneres is ‘done’ after her Netflix special

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she’s ready to tap out of performing.

The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California, according to SFGate.com.

DeGeneres let the audience in on what she’s been doing since “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” ended two years ago.

“Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me,” she said. “I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean.”

Her talk show ended two years after a controversy involving former staff members, who alleged the environment on her talk show staff was toxic.

DeGeneres issued an apology to her staff in July 2020.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres said at the time. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

During her appearance in Santa Rosa, she “admitted to being harsh and said she was a very immature boss,” SFGate.com reported.

“I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me,’” DeGeneres reportedly said. “Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity.”

When an attendee asked if DeGeneres might be considering doing movies or Broadway, her response was not encouraging to her fans.

“This is the last time you’re going to see me,” she said. A”fter my Netflix special, I’m done.”

