BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A possible drowning is under investigation Tuesday afternoon in Bent County.

The Bent County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reported around 1 p.m. that they were investigating the possible drowning at John Martin Reservoir. The reservoir is in southeast Colorado on the Arkansas River, between Las Animas and Lamar.

No further information is available at this time. This article will be updated once we know more.