Investigation underway after man walked into Colorado Springs 7/11 with gunshot wound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the circumstances that led to a man walking into a 7/11 with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon.

According to officials, a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound walked into a 7/11 on W Uintah St. near Colorado City, where he called for help.

Officials with the Gold Hill and Sand Creek divisions responded to reports around 4:25 p.m. and determined the shooting did not happen on the premises. It is still unclear where the shooting took place.

The man was transported to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.