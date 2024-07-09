Europe’s powerful new Ariane 6 rocket lifts off in debut flight

By Jackie Wattles, CNN

(CNN) — The European Space Agency’s member countries have endured a space access predicament as they have waited to have a functioning rocket in their toolbox.

But a new rocket, dubbed Ariane 6, just launched on its maiden mission after years of delays and hang-ups in the development process.

If successful, the space agency hopes that the Ariane 6 rocket system may go on to make the space agency more self-reliant and perhaps challenge SpaceX’s dominance in the global market for launching satellites.

The rocket appeared to take off without issue from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, which lies along South America’s northern tip, after 3 p.m. ET. The European Space Agency’s live coverage kicked off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

That time frame marks a slight delay from an earlier launch window projection before equipment on the ground had revealed the rocket had “a small issue in the data acquisition,” which was resolved by Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from ESA. The detection prompted the mission teams to push back the Ariane 6’s launch window by one hour.

SpaceX transformed the commercial launch market

France-based launch service provider Arianespace is the operator of Ariane 6. The aerospace firm was founded in 1980 and is billed as the “the world’s first commercial space transportation company.” Arianespace is part of ArianeGroup, a joint venture between Airbus and Safran that developed and built the powerful rocket.

But the European launch industry has struggled in recent years. The Ariane 6’s predecessor, Ariane 5, flew its final voyage in July 2023, ending the rocket’s 27-year run. Europe’s Vega-C rocket, designed for vaulting small satellites to orbit, has also been grounded since a December 2022 failure.

The commercial launch market, for the record, is far different than it was even two decades ago — mostly due to Elon Musk’s California-based company SpaceX and its relatively affordable Falcon rockets.

Now, ESA is aiming to bounce back, and — even if it’s unable to compete directly with SpaceX on price — capture more of the European market.

Already, however, there are setbacks.

Josef Aschbacher, the ESA’s director general, has openly criticized The European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, or EUMETSAT, for choosing to launch a weather satellite on a SpaceX-built Falcon 9 rocket rather than on Ariane 6.

“It’s difficult to understand,” Aschbacher said in a social media post that appeared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The end of the launcher is within reach. Now is the time for Europe to support autonomous access to space, which is on the horizon.”

Still, Ariane 6 has already inked some high-profile contracts, including plans to launch some of Amazon’s new constellation of internet-beaming satellites.

What to expect from Ariane 6

Similar to the Ariane 5 rocket, the latest iteration of this launch system hopes to offer the capability of hauling fairly large satellites to orbit at a reasonable price.

However, it’s not yet clear how much the rocket will ultimately cost per launch. The vehicle cost about 4 billion euros ($432.5 USD) to develop, and officials have indicated they hope the per-launch cost will be well under $100 million. In comparison, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket has a base price of $67 million and can carry slightly more tonnage into low-Earth orbit.

On Tuesday, the rocket took off on its inaugural test flight hauling small satellites, experiments and technology demonstrations. The Ariane 6 then propelled itself to orbit.

The mission plan for the rocket was to reignite the engines, practicing its ability to make multiple stops in orbit, before intentionally driving the upper stage of the rocket back toward Earth to break up in the atmosphere and sink to a watery grave in the ocean near Point Nemo — a spot in the Pacific Ocean farther from land than any place on Earth. At the same time, two experimental capsules will be jettisoned and attempt to survive the trip home.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.