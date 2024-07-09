Skip to Content
Drowning under investigation at John Martin Reservoir

today at 3:01 PM
Published 3:08 PM

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A drowning is under investigation Tuesday afternoon in Bent County.

The Bent County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reported around 1 p.m. that they were investigating a possible drowning at John Martin Reservoir. The reservoir is in southeast Colorado on the Arkansas River, between Las Animas and Lamar.

Around 3:30 p.m., the BCSO confirmed that a man had drowned after his boat broke down and he somehow fell in the water.

The situation is still under investigation.

Tyler Dumas

