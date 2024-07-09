BLT on a stick, bacon cheeseburger egg roll and more: State Fair announces 84 new foods for 2024

By KCCI News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The 2024 Iowa State Fair is just weeks away, and that means creative new foods are on the way.

The fair announced 84 new foods ahead of this year’s event, featuring some out-of-the-box Iowa eats such as a BLT on a stick.

What’s Your Cheez’s deep-fried bacon brisket mac and cheese grilled cheese took home the title for best new fair food last year.

The full list is available below. A food judging contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 16.

2024 new Iowa State Fair foods Apple Fries Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Roll Barbie Era Funnel Cake Beer Belly Fries BLT on a Stick Breakfast Sandwich Brunchy Burger Pork’s Bloody Mary Buffet Butter Beer Ice Cream Calamari Candied Bacon Gnocchi Cheeseburger Corn Dog Chicken Flautas Dg Chicken Strips Chicken Mac Attack Bowl Chicken Nest Cinnamon Crunch Apple Taco Connecticut Style Lobster Roll Cookies And Cream Ice Cream Nachos Corn in a Cup Crème Brulée Stuffed French Toast Deep Fried Bubble Gum Deep Fried Hot Cheetos Pretzel Deep Fried PB& J Deep Fried Pepperoni Chips Disco Stick Dough-Chos Fabulous Fries Fiesta Egglote Fire Cracker Shrimp Flight Fry Bread Hot Cheeto Float Funnel Cake Burger Garlic Ranch Pickle Pizza Golden Fried Veggie Samosas Handheld Charcuterie Hot Chick Chicken Hot Mess Biscuit Ice Cream Nachos Iowa Street Corn Specialty Pizza Iowa Sm’oak’ed Roll Italian Meat Ball Sub AE Party Balls Lamb Snack Sticks Lemonade Donut Drops Lil’ L’roy’s Bites Lobster Corn Dog Loose L’roy Sandwich Louisiana Mac Bowl Maple Bacon Bliss Sundae Nachorito Not Your Daddy’s Burger PB&J Biscuit Peanut Butter Pretzel Brownies Pickle Pizza Piggy in a Donut Pink Lemonade Whoopie Pies Pork Belly Corn Dog Pork Belly Corndog Bites Protein Bowl Pulled Pork Smoked Snacks Puppy Chow Ragin’ Raspberry Ravioli Raspberry Cheesecake Frozen Yogurt Shoot Tequila Funnel Cake Siracha Pickle Spicy Fever Beefburger Standby Biscuit Strawberries And Cream Waffle on a Stick Sunrise Sugar Pearl Waffle Sandwich The Big Daddy Burger The Illusion Ice Cream The Party Biscuit The Regular Biscuit Bacon Brisket Smash Burger Tipsy Peach Tornado Two Foot Connecticut Style Lobster Roll Two Foot Lobster Roll Up In Smoke Snacks Up on the Dill Fries Walking Frito Pie Walleye Fish Tacos What’s Your Wonton The 2024 fair begins Aug. 8.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.