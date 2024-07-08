Pre-evacuation order lifted for Oak Ridge Fire; 69% containment

BEULAH, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Monday morning that the pre-evacuation order for the Oak Ridge Fire will be lifted at noon.

The pre-evacuation order covered Middle Creek Canyon Rd., Vine Mesa, Cascade Ave., Pine Ave, and Beulah Highlands Rd.

According to the US Forest Service (USFS), fire crews have achieved 69 percent containment on the Oak Ridge Fire, which is burning near Beulah in Pueblo County. 1,310 have burned in the fire that was first reported on June 22. It was started by lightning.

