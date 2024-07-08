Pilot dead after plane crash in remote area

By Ryan Marion

Click here for updates on this story

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A small plane crash in a remote part of Utah County has left one man dead Sunday afternoon north of Eureka.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by NTSB and FAA.

Officials say they received a report from a passerby who noticed the downed plane with the individual inside already deceased.

“The location is adjacent to Homans Ville Pass Road,” explained Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “This road goes north and south from the very south end of Cedar Valley. If you go up and over the mountains here goes through Homans Pass and comes out just east of, your, the town of Eureka.”

Cannon called the crash a “pretty hard hit” and said they were working to notify family members of the death.

Only one person was inside the plane when it crashed, officials reported.

“The plane is pretty much destroyed and hopefully the NTSB and FAA will be able to figure out what happened here that led to the situation we’re in right now,” Cannon reflected.

Further details about where the plane departed, where it was headed and what led up to the crash were not made available as Cannon explained the entire incident is under investigation.

Officials are not sure which airport the small plane departed from, and the pilot’s destination is also not known at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.