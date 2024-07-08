Man killed in violent crash that split car in two identified

By Hunter Geisel, Joan Murray

Click here for updates on this story

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A man who died in a violent car crash in Cooper City, which split the car in two, has been identified.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Justice Fielder was in the passenger seat when Ivan Billie, 25, lost control and crashed early Saturday morning near Sheridan Street and Solano Avenue.

Billie, who was injured in the crash, was taken into custody on Sunday. He’s facing a number of charges including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence resulting in death.

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation determined that Billie was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro east in the center-thru lane on Sheridan and approaching Solano when he tried to pass another vehicle. Billie tried to swerve around it, but as passed the other vehicle, he lost control and veered toward the center median where he struck a tree.

“According to the witness, the defendant was driving 190 miles an hour,” Assistant State Attorney Ross Weiner told a judge during a hearing for Billie on Sunday. “The passenger was found dead. He had a blood alcohol of .239.”

After striking the tree in an off-set head-on collision, the Chevy continued sliding across the median and struck a second tree. Detectives said after hitting the second tree, the Camaro continued across the westbound lanes in a northeastern direction, where it struck a concrete utility pole, snapping it at the base and knocking it over. After striking the pole, the Chevy split in half and continued sliding east until it came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

After the crash, investigators said Billie was found in the median walking away from the crash “covered in blood,” according to the sheriff’s office. It wasn’t until further investigation that police learned that he was the driver.

“The first thing he said was that he was a Seminole. The defendant kept changing his story,” Weiner told the judge.

Prosecutors say Billie has a history of speeding, four tickets in the last five years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.