Gunshot victim walks into Colorado Springs 7-11

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is at a Colorado Springs 7-11 Monday afternoon gathering information about a gunshot victim.

According to CSPD, a person with a gunshot wound showed up Monday afternoon at the 7-11 located at Uintah St. and 19th St. The shooting did not happen at the convenience store.

The individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment. CSPD said they are working to gather more information about what happened.