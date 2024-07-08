Skip to Content
News

Gunshot victim walks into Colorado Springs 7-11

KRDO
By
New
today at 5:51 PM
Published 6:00 PM

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is at a Colorado Springs 7-11 Monday afternoon gathering information about a gunshot victim.

According to CSPD, a person with a gunshot wound showed up Monday afternoon at the 7-11 located at Uintah St. and 19th St. The shooting did not happen at the convenience store.

The individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment. CSPD said they are working to gather more information about what happened.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content