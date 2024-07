COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a grass fire near the MLK Bypass and southbound I-25 around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Two southbound lanes of the highway were blocked while crews worked on the blaze.

Crews were able to make quick work of the fire. CSFD said Engine 4 and Wildland 4 crews actually extinguished several small fires along the interstate.