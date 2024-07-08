83-year-old man shoved down NYC subway stairs

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — An 83-year-old man is recovering after police say he was shoved down the stairs of a subway station in an unprovoked attack.

The victim was exiting the 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue station when he was pushed at around 11:10 p.m. Friday night. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a head laceration and is in stable condition.

Police have arrested a suspect. Kingsley Adjo, 54, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Earlier this year, a rise in subway crime prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to deploy the National Guard troops to the subway system, and Mayor Eric Adams to reinstitute bag checks in the system.

Just this week, the NYPD released their latest monthly crime statistics. According to the NYPD, major crime in the subway system was down 6.9% year to date, and by 15.3% compared to June of 2023. The police department said crime levels in transit have hit a 14-year low, “discounting pandemic-era irregularities.”

“As we look back on the first half of this year, we can see the steady progress in the NYPD’s relentless fight against violence and disorder – an unwavering commitment that will continue through the summer months,” NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

