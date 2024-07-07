Third suspect arrested in mass shooting at Texas Juneteenth celebration that left 2 dead and 14 injured

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a Juneteenth celebration that left two people dead and 14 others injured in Round Rock, Texas, according to police.

Keshawn Dixon, 18, was arrested on Saturday in Killeen, Texas, and taken to the Bell County Jail, according to a statement from the Round Rock Police Department.

Dixon faces a charge of deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, according to the police department. Additional charges are possible, police said.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the Round Rock Police Department continues to pursue leads involving additional suspects,” the police department said.

The deadly shooting took place on June 15 at Old Settlers Park during Round Rock’s Juneteenth Festival.

On the celebratory night that featured musical performances, an altercation broke out between two groups, and “several subjects” pulled out guns and shot at each other, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said at the time. A large crowd was at the event at the time and “multiple victims were hit,” the chief said at an earlier news conference.

Lyndsey Vicknair, a 33-year-old from Manor, and Ara Duke, a 54-year-old from Pflugerville, were killed, police said. Neither was involved in the altercation.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of innocent lives and the injuries sustained by several others in Saturday’s senseless act of violence. Our deepest condolences go out to the families affected by this tragedy,” Banks said following the shooting.

Days after the shooting, Ricky Thompson III, 17, became the first suspect to be arrested in connection to the incident. He was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. A juvenile suspect, who has not been identified, was later also taken into custody and taken to the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community and will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice. Together, we will stand strong and support one another during this difficult time for our community,” Banks said.

The holiday shooting is one of 277 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Like CNN, the Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as where four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

“It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else’s life and that’s so disappointing,” Banks said.

