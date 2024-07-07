Injured American citizen’s condition ‘worsening’ after Hezbollah missiles fired toward Israel

By Eugenia Yosef, Kareem El Damanhoury and Hamdi Alkhshali, CNN

(CNN) — The condition of an American citizen injured Sunday after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired missiles toward northern Israel is “worsening,” according to the medical center treating him.

The 31-year-old man suffered shrapnel injuries to his upper body and was admitted to the operating room Sunday evening local time, the Galilee Medical Center said in a statement.

Two other people injured by the missile fire – a soldier and a civilian – have also been hospitalized in a surgical department, the center added.

Hezbollah fired dozens of projectiles and anti-tank missiles toward northern Israel on Sunday, according to the Israeli military. It said the soldier had been lightly injured and evacuated to receive treatment.

The two civilians were both hit by shrapnel, according to the medical center.

A spokesperson from the medical center had earlier told CNN the American civilian was in a “serious and stable condition.”

“(He) was admitted to the shock room, where the medical teams had to anesthetize him and put him on a ventilator,” the center added.

CNN has reached out to the US State Department on the injured American.

The Israeli military said it had responded with strikes on Hezbollah military structures.

Hezbollah said in multiple statements on Sunday that it had fired rockets toward several Israeli military sites.

That comes after the Israeli military conducted an airstrike in northern Lebanon on Saturday that it said killed a senior Hezbollah operative.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

