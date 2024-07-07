Skip to Content
8 people and 1 child displaced after overnight apartment fire breaks out on west side of town

CSFD
By
Published 9:24 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO13)-- The cause of a fire is now under investigation after it left nine people without a home this morning (Sun. July 7th).

It happened along Kiowa Street, just a few blocks from downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says smoke coming from a basement apartment unit. That unit, a Victorian home, broken up into six apartments.

Eight people and one child are now displaced. Three cats were also found, although none of them survived.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, while two others were evaluated at the scene.

The Red Cross is now working with the residents to provide assistance.

