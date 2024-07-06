Federal judge pauses some deadlines in Trump’s classified documents case after SCOTUS ruling

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge paused some filing deadlines in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump in a brief order Saturday, and agreed to additional briefings on whether she should pause the case to consider what effect the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling may have on the criminal proceedings in Florida.

Judge Aileen Cannon set a two-week briefing schedule for those arguments and paused three unrelated filing deadlines that were scheduled to take place during that period.

In a statement after the judge’s order, a spokesperson for Trump said, “Cannon has rightfully issued a stay and called for additional briefing on the application of the Supreme Court’s historic decision on Presidential Immunity” and called for the case to be “thrown out entirely.”

CNN has reached out to the special counsel’s office for comment.

Trump is charged in the case with taking classified documents from the White House and resisting the government’s attempts to retrieve the materials. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Saturday order is the latest delay in the federal case and is in favor of the Trump team’s request Friday for an updated schedule so it can argue points related to the Supreme Court decision.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Trump may claim immunity from criminal prosecution for some of the actions he took in the waning days of his presidency. The court’s decision directly applies to his federal election subversion case in Washington, DC, but it could impact all four of the criminal cases against the former president.

CNN’s Paula Reid contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.