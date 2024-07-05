Manawa Dam in Wisconsin suffers ‘major damage’ amid heavy flooding, authorities say

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — Residents along portions of Wisconsin’s Little Wolf River are being urged to evacuate after Manawa Dam was “compromised and has major damage,” according to local authorities.

“If you live down river of the Dam in Manawa please evacuate,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Floodwaters can be seen overtopping the dam and rushing around it, in video from CNN affiliate WGBA.

The city cautioned people, asking them to avoid being on the roads in the city at this time. “Because of the amount of rain we are receiving that there will be flooding in the streets and yards,” the city said. “It is everywhere in the city.”

“Vehicles are being flooded on the roads around the city,” the post read. “Union Street is Flooded. N. Bridge Street is Flooded. Beech Street is washed away. Howard Street is flooded. Industrial Drive is flooded.”

Manawa Police said they received reports of motorists being stranded, adding “First responders noticed land near the dam eroding.”

They also asked those who live along the evacuation route to shelter in place, noting there are plans to evacuate the Manawa Community Living Center.

“The Manawa Nursing Home is currently starting evacuation,” according to a social media post by the city.

Manawa, with a population over 1,400 is located 50 miles west of Green Bay.

