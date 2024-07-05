Andrew Tate can leave Romania but must remain in EU before trial, court rules

By Benjamin Brown, CNN

(CNN) — Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist influencer, can leave Romania but must remain within the European Union as he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking and rape, a Romanian court ruled Friday.

The ruling by a court in the Romanian capital of Bucharest means Tate, his brother Tristan and two further defendants may travel freely within the EU until their trial, according to CNN affiliate and Romanian outlet Antena 3.

A spokesperson for the Tate brothers called the ruling a “significant victory and a major step forward” in their ongoing case.

“We embrace and applaud the decision of the court today, I consider it a reflection of the exemplary behaviour and assistance of my clients. Andrew and Tristan are still determined to clear their name and reputation; however, they are grateful to the courts for placing this trust in them,” the spokesperson said Friday.

In a video posted on X, Andrew Tate called the case against him a “sham.”

“My judges decided … I’m allowed to leave Romania, so do we take the (Ferrari) SF90 to Italy, do we take the (Maserati) MC20 to Cannes, do we take the (Ferrari) 812 Competition to Paris, where do I go?” he asked.

The bravado was typical of Tate, who shot to internet fame in recent years, racking up billions of views on TikTok with diatribes about male dominance, female submission and wealth.

In April, a Bucharest court ruled that the case against the brothers on charges of human trafficking and rape could proceed to trial. At the time, a spokesperson for the brothers said they had appealed the ruling.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian citizens were arrested in December 2022 and formally indicted in June 2023 on charges of human trafficking, rape and setting up a criminal gang to sexually exploit women – accusations they deny.

Romanian prosecutors alleged the Tate brothers seduced victims, by falsely claiming they wanted a relationship or marriage with them.

