Northern Colorado Dairy Farm removes mysterious monolith, offers to return it

Richard Kersch
By
July 3, 2024 6:05 PM
Published 2:12 PM

BELLVUE, Colo (KRDO) -- A mysterious monolith recently appeared at a northern Colorado Dairy Farm. The structure, which was actually bolted into a concrete pad and on private property, quickly gained attention online.

Due to an influx of trespassers, swarming to get a glance of the structure, Morning Fresh Dairy decided to remove it early this morning.

Morning Fresh Dairy employees tell KRDO13 they still don't know who installed the monolith, but it is being kept safe in storage until an owner might be willing to claim it.

