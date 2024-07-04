CSFD responds to apartment fire near I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working to extinguish an apartment fire near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Rd. Thursday afternoon.

According to CSFD, the fire is in an apartment complex located at 4760 Rusina Rd. Responding crews reported fire showing from a fourth-floor balcony.

The department said crews have water on the fire and are working toward full extinguishment. Rusina Rd. is closed in both directions while crews work.