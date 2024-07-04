Skip to Content
CSFD responds to apartment fire near I-25

CSFD
By
New
today at 1:30 PM
Published 1:36 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working to extinguish an apartment fire near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Rd. Thursday afternoon.

According to CSFD, the fire is in an apartment complex located at 4760 Rusina Rd. Responding crews reported fire showing from a fourth-floor balcony.

The department said crews have water on the fire and are working toward full extinguishment. Rusina Rd. is closed in both directions while crews work.

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

