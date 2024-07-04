81-year-old woman rescued after being lost in woods for over 20 hours

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Michigan State Police rescued an 81-year-old woman Tuesday after she went missing in the woods behind her residence, state police said.

A family member reported that they last saw the woman around 10 p.m. the night before. They also noted that the woman uses a cane for walking.

Troopers responded to the missing woman’s home in Ogemaw County’s Richland Township and found a motorized mobility chair in the garage, along with her coat, purse and cellphone.

The Michigan State Police Canine Team, Trooper Whited, and his partner, Loki, were called to assist, and Loki began tracking the woods behind the missing woman’s home.

While doing this, Loki found a pair of gloves and a walking cane that led down into a steep ravine.

Not far from where he found those items, Loki located the woman at the ravine’s base. Police say she was unable to move.

Law enforcement officials carried the woman out of the woods as a storm rolled into the area.

State police learned that the woman had been lost in that wooded area for more than 20 hours before they found her.

