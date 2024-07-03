Squatters Suspected in Pahoa Residential Blaze

By Jeremy Lee

PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV) — A Monday night fire in the Puna district may be connected to a history of squatters at the unattended home, according to a report by the Hawaii County Fire Department.

Neighbors describe a situation in which a series of squatters had taken over the residence with the owner absent on the mainland.

A resident at the house next door recorded dramatic video of the flames– which erupted shortly after 8:30 at night. Firefighters were able to arrive on the scene within minutes of the 9-1-1 call. However, before putting out the blaze within 45 minutes, the fire threatened neighboring structures– namely an adjacent house less than 25 yards away.

The house that burned down has had a history of squatters with absentee home owners, according to those in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision of the Puna District.

Responding Hawaii County Fire units were able to extinguish the blaze without it spreading to additional homes. There were no injuries in the fire.

According to the report on the incident, nearby units responded within 5 minutes of the 911 call by a neighbor. Responders were able to gain control of the fire within 20 minutes by 9pm. Fire was emitting from the windows and eaves from the onset. The reason for the fire is listed as “Possible squatter activity.”

Neighbors thanked the Hawaii County fire department that no other structures were lost in the blaze.

