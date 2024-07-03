Parents of deceased 8-month-old, two others back in court after indictment

By Josh Myers

OHIO COUNTY, Kentucky (WEVV) — For the first time since being indicted with a laundry list of charges in connection with the death of their infant daughter, Miya Tucker, an Ohio County couple and two others went before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

The discovery stems from a missing person investigation that started at the beginning of June following a welfare check on 8-month-old Miya.

Tesla Tucker and Cage Rudd, Miya’s parents, her grandfather, Ricky Smith, and a man accused of helping run a drug ring in the house in which the infant lived, Brodie Payne, all asked to be appointed public defenders to represent them against a list of charges that goes on and on:

Engaging in Organized Crime 1st degree Criminal Abuse of a child 12 or under 1st degree enhanced Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Enhanced Trafficking in Marijuana Enhanced Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 1st degree Wanton Endangerment Abuse of a Corpse Tampering with Physical Evidence Trafficking in a legend drug Failure to Report Death

Rudd, Smith, and Payne each have three additional charges:

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun x 2 Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm Kentucky State Police say they discovered the decomposing body of 8-month-old Miya stuffed in a duffle bag in the family’s front room. Before her death, she lived in conditions that constantly exposed her to hard drugs, with a meth-tainted bag and Narcan found beside her bassinet, according to state police.

The severity of the charges have Tucker, Rudd, Smith, and Payne in jail on $250,000 bond. All four will be back in court on Aug. 6.

