ISP: 14-year-old son of ex-NFL player found safe, parents arrested

LOGANSPORT, Indiana (WLKY) — The son of a former NFL player who was considered missing since last week has been found safe, and his parents are under arrest, Indiana State Police said.

ISP said that around 6 a.m. Wednesday, a SWAT team executed search and arrest warrants at the home of Daniel and Kristin Muir in Logansport, Indiana.

Officials said they found 14-year-old Bryson Muir inside the home with his parents, Daniel and Kristin.

The parents were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Cass County Jail, police say.

Daniel Muir, 40, has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of domestic battery. Kristin Muir, 38, has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice.

ISP says Bryson appeared safe and well when seen by law enforcement and was released into the custody of the Cass County Department of Child Services.

Officials say the investigation remains active.

More background on the case Bryson’s father, Daniel Muir, is a former Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman. He spent 4 years with the team, and also briefly played for the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders and New York Jets.

Prior to Wednesday, ISP said Bryson Muir was last seen leaving a family member’s house near Cleveland, Ohio, with his mother on June 16.

His grandmother told police Bryson Muir had a black eye and might have been abused.

Shortly after leaving the grandmother’s home, his mother was pulled over by police in a car that belongs to the Servant Leader’s Foundation, and he was not with her.

In the following days, ISP said they started investigating the claims that he was abused in his home.

ISP said they were unable to get in contact with Bryson Muir’s parents until they visited the home last week on June 27. He wasn’t there.

The next day, on June 28, ISP officially declared a Silver Alert.

Later that afternoon, ISP said Bryson Muir’s parents agreed to bring him to meet at a police post.

ISP said an hour before the scheduled meeting, the parents backed out of the arrangement, signaling an “unwillingness to cooperate.”

